The erstwhile Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has raised the alarm over what he described as unlawful detention by the Department of State Service (DSS) and its blatant refusal to meet his legal team to open a defence.

Malami, in a press statement issued on Saturday by his media aide, Bello Muhammed Doka, said he was rearrested by DSS after he met his bail conditions granted by the court on allegations of interim asset forfeiture.

According to him, it is worrisome and an abuse of his constitutional rights that his arrest precedes investigations, which negates constitutional provisions.

He argued that his detention by the Department of State Service without access to his legal team clearly indicated that they are using the same pattern the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) used to deny him speedy justice and bail already granted by a competent court.

READ ALSO:

“We have raised the alarm over his detention by DSS for over five days without allowing him to meet his legal team and the release of his international passport, which is part of the bail conditions.”

He urged DSS to discontinue their blockage of Malami’s access to his legal team and release the required documents to enable him to open his defence.

“We know they are a responsible organisation that believes in the rule of law and also believes in the just administration of justice; therefore, we expect they apply that in the case of Malami.”

He noted that obstruction of justice amounted to infringements of his human rights and his right to a free and fair hearing.