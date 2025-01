Share

As part of measures to check terrorism financing, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has established the Police Anti-Money Laundering Units across the country.

The police chief has also appointed CP Hyacinth Azuka Edozie, and officers of the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) to lead the units in all State Criminal Investigation Departments (SCIDs).

A statement signed yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read: “This initiative is a strategic move to strengthen the Police’s role in national security, specifically in combating financial crimes.

“It is also critical in countering the sophisticated methods used by terrorist organisations and other criminal entities to finance their activities.

“The establishment underscores the Force’s commitment to safeguarding national security by preventing and detecting illicit financial activities that could undermine the country’s stability.

It also enhances the operational capacity of law enforcement agencies, especially the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) in furtherance of its global oversight functions, to address various security threats.

“As a testament to the zeal to curb financial crimes and boost national security, the Police recently made significant arrests in Kano and Nasarawa states.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its efforts to combat financial crimes and ensure a secure economic environment with a view to promoting national security for the safety of all Nigerians and residents.

The establishment of the Anti-Money Laundering Units is a vital step in this mission.”

