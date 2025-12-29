Terrorism Financing: Group To Mobilise One Million March Against Malami’s Release

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Corruption (CATC) has announced plans to mobilise a one-million-man march to protest any attempt to release former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami from EFCC detention for allegedly enabling terrorism financing through massive money laundering.

In a statement signed by Dr Hassan Adebayo, the group’s spokesperson, Malami’s actions have directly fueled terrorism, cost countless innocent lives, and betrayed the nation.

“Abubakar Malami, as AGF, laundered billions to arm terrorists and destabilise Nigeria while chasing a presidential ambition he later abandoned.

“His alleged laundering of over N1 billion through Metropolitan Auto Tech Limited between 2022 and 2025 is not mere corruption—it is blood money that has killed Nigerians and left families in perpetual grief,” he said.

Adebayo pointed to the EFCC’s 16-count charge, accusing Malami, his son, and associate Bashir Asabe of concealing and disguising illicit funds used to acquire luxury properties worth billions across Abuja, Kano, and Kebbi.

“He allegedly N500 million to buy a duplex in Maitama, retained N600 million as cash collateral for loans, and conspired to acquire assets in Jabi, Asokoro, and Gwarimpa—all funded by proceeds of crime that supported terrorism,” he said.

“While families buried loved ones killed by insurgents, Malami was busy buying mansions and plotting his political future on the blood of the innocent.”

The group condemned Malami’s role in allegedly acquiring over 41 properties traced to ₦212 billion in illicit funds.

“He disguised N1.36 billion through Meethaq Hotels Ltd, concealed N700 million for Hamonia Hotels, and laundered money for Rayhaan Hotels—all while presiding over the Ministry of Justice meant to protect Nigerians,” Adebayo charged.

“He turned the AGF office into a safe haven for terrorists and their financiers, ensuring that while our soldiers fought with limited resources, criminals like him thrived.”

Adebayo highlighted the human toll. “Every naira he allegedly laundered is a life lost, a family destroyed, a community terrorised. His betrayal is unforgivable, and the pain he inflicted on Nigerian families is irreparable,” he said.

The group warned against any bail or release, calling for the harshest punishment.

Adebayo added, “Abubakar Malami is a principal architect of insecurity. His actions—from laundering billions in Abuja to acquiring illicit properties nationwide—prove he prioritised personal greed and political ambition over the lives of Nigerians.

“He must face the gallows to send a message that betrayal of this magnitude will never be tolerated.”