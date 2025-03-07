Terrorism Financing: FG Moves Against Simon Ekpa, 16 Others, To Freeze Their Accounts

Share

The Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NSC) has recommended Mr. Simon Ekpa Njoku, 16 individuals and entities to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) with approval of President Bola Tinubu for sanction for their involvement in terrorism financing.

Accordingly, Simon Ekpa, a Finnish politician and Biafran political activist and others are to be listed on the Nigeria sanctions list. “Freezing measures should be extended to all accounts associated with the designated subjects.

For designated entities, this should include accounts linked to their signatories and directors to ensure comprehensive enforcement of the sanctions regime,” NCS statement issued yesterday recommended.

Listed in sanction list include, Godstime Promise Iyare, Francis Chukwuedo Mmaduabuchi, John Anayo Onwumere, Chikwuka Godwin Eze, Edwin Augustine Chukwuedo, Chinwendu Joy Owoh, Ginika Jane Orji, Awo Uchechukwu, Mercy Ebere Ifeoma Ali, Ohagwu Nneka Juliana, Eze Chibuike Okpoto, Nwaobi Henry Chimezie and Ogomu Peace Kewe. Others are: Igwe Ka Ala Enterprise, Seficuvi Global Company and Lakurawa Group.

In NSC recommendations sent to the AGF and sighted by this medium, it states: “In accordance with Section 54 of the terrorism (prevention and prohibition) Act, 2022, you are required to:

(a) immediately, identify and freeze, without prior notice, all funds, assets, and any other economic resources belonging to the designated persons in your possession and report same to the sanctions committee;

(b) report to the sanctions committee any assets frozen or actions taken in compliance with the prohibition requirements;

(c) immediately file a suspicious transactions report to the Nigerian Finance Intelligence Unit (NFIU) for further analysis on the financial activities of such an individual or entity; and

(d) report as a suspicious transactions report to the NFIU, all cases of name matching in financial transactions prior to or after receipt of this list.

“The freezing obligation required above shall extend to

(a) all funds or other assets that are owned or controlled by the designated persons and entities, and not only those that are tied to a particular act, plot, or threat of terrorism or terrorism financing;

(b) those funds or other assets that are wholly or jointly owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by designated persons or entities;

(c) the funds or other assets derived or generated from funds or other assets owned or controlled directly or indirectly by designated persons or entities; and

(d) funds or other assets of persons and entities acting on behalf of, or at the direction of designated persons or entities.”

President Bola Tinubu in January this year lauded the intervention of the Finnish government, with the arrest and detention of Simon Ekpa. He said the government will not tolerate actions and statements that could lead to divisiveness among citizens.

