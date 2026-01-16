Terrorism Financing: EU Removes Nigeria From Watchlist

The Federal Government has welcomed the decision by the European Union (EU) to remove Nigeria from its list of high-risk countries for terrorism financing and money laundering.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the European Commission Delegated Regulation amending Regulation (EU) 2016/1675 announced the removal of Nigeria from its watchlist.

The development follows Nigeria’s removal in October 2025 from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list of Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring after the country successfully completed its Action Plan.

Reacting to the removal, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Finance described the delisting as a significant boost to Nigeria’s international financial standing and credibility.

In a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, said the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, attributed the achievement to the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Edun, the development reflects the President’s “extraordinary leadership, unwavering political will and clear reform vision,” which placed Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) reforms at the centre of Nigeria’s economic governance agenda.

He said the administration ensured strong inter-agency collaboration, sustained engagement with international partners and the implementation of key legal, regulatory and institutional reforms to address deficiencies previously identified in Nigeria’s AML/CFT framework.

The European Commission, in its assessment, concluded that Nigeria had significantly strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and closed identified technical and strategic gaps, leading to its removal from the EU’s high-risk list.

Edun noted that the decision would ease enhanced due diligence requirements for Nigerian individuals, businesses and financial institutions dealing with European partners, improve correspondent banking relationships, boost investor confidence and further integrate Nigeria into the global financial system.

He also commended financial sector regulators, law enforcement agencies, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, supervisory bodies, the judiciary and private sector operators for their roles in achieving the reforms.

The minister added that Nigeria would sustain the momentum by deepening reforms and strengthening engagement with the FATF, the EU and other international partners to ensure a resilient, transparent and globally aligned financial system.

The Federal Government said Nigeria’s exit from both the FATF grey list and the EU’s high-risk list sends a strong positive signal to the international community and underscores ongoing efforts to improve financial governance under the Tinubu administration.