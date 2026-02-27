Terrorism Financing: Court Grants Malami, Son N200m Bail Each

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday granted bail to Abubakar Malami, former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), and his son, Abdulaziz, in the sum of N200 million each over alleged terrorism-related offences.

The presiding judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, ordered the defendants to produce two sureties each in like sum.

Also, the court held that one of the sureties must provide the title deed of a developed property located in either Asokoro or Maitama, Abuja.

The defendants were also directed to deposit their international passports with the court.

Recall that Malami and his son were arraigned on February 3 on a five-count charge bordering on alleged terrorism financing and illegal possession of firearms.

The Department of State Services (DSS) accused Malami of refusing to prosecute terrorism financiers whose case files were reportedly forwarded to the office of the Attorney-General for prosecution.