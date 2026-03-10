Terrorism Financing: Court Adjourns Malami, Son’s Trial To April 15

On Tuesday, a federal high court in Abuja adjourned the case against former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, over allegations of terrorism financing, to April 15.

New Telegraph recalls that Malami and his son, ​​Abdulaziz, were arraigned by the Department of State Services (DSS) on February 3 on a five-count charge bordering on alleged terrorism financing and illegal possession of firearms.

Speaking during a court appearance on Tuesday, Akinlolu Kehinde, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who appeared for the prosecution, told the court that he had only recently received instructions to take over the case.

According to him, he needed more time to interface with witnesses before the commencement of the trial.

In her ruling, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, the presiding judge, granted the application and adjourned the matter to April 15 and 16 for trial.

“I got the instruction to take over the prosecution of the case on Monday, and so I need time to interface with the witnesses. I most humbly ask for another date,” he said.