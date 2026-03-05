Terrorism Financing: AGF Takes Over Malami’s Prosecution

The Department of State Services (DSS) has handed over the trial of the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Malami, who served as Justice Minister from November 11, 2015, to May 29, 2023, under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, faces a five-count charge bordering on terrorism financing and illegal possession of firearms.

He was arraigned alongside his son, Abdulaziz. At the resumed proceedings yesterday, the DSS withdrew from the case to allow the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to take over the prosecution.

The Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, had after the case was called up before the Federal High Court in Abuja, announced the decision of the AGF, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to prosecute the defendants.

“My Lord, I was informed by counsel to the DSS that the case file has been transmitted to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation,” Oyedepo, SAN, told the court.