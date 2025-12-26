Terrorism: FG Confirms US Air Strikes In Nigeria

…Says it’s part of security cooperation between both countries

The Federal Government has confirmed that the United States (US) military launched attacks on terrorist targets in the North West region of Nigeria.

It however, said that the strikes which occurred on Christmas night was part of the security cooperation between both countries geared towards addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism in Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar told the BBC it was a “Joint operation” targeting “terrorists”, and it “has nothing to do with a particular religion”.

Without naming IS specifically, Tuggar said the operation had been planned “for quite some time” and had used intelligence information provided by the Nigerian side.

The Minister did not rule out further strikes, adding that this depended on “decisions to be taken by the leadership of the two countries”.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa who released an official sratement earlier today, said that Nigeria would remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America.

The Federal Government, Ebienfa disclised, will continue to work closely with its partners through established diplomatic and security channels to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and logistics, and prevent cross-border threats, while strengthening Nigeria’s own security institutions and intelligence capabilities.

“In line with established international practice and bilateral understandings, this cooperation includes the exchange of intelligence, strategic coordination, and other forms of support consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty, and shared commitments to regional and global security.

“Nigeria reiterates that all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity.

Terrorist violence in any form whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to engage relevant partners and keep the public informed through appropriate official channels,” Ebienfa said.

President Donald Trump of the Unuted Staresm had on Thursday night , announced that the US launched a “powerful and deadly strike” against the Islamic State (IS) group in north-western Nigeria.

The US leader described IS as ” terrorist scum”, accusing the group of “targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians”.

Trump said the US military “executed numerous perfect strikes”, while the US Africa Command (Africom) later reported that Thursday’s attack was carried out in co-ordination with Nigeria in the Sokoto state.

In his post on Truth Social late on Thursday, Trump said that “under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper”.

In November, Trump ordered the US military to prepare for action in Nigeria to tackle Islamist militant groups.

He did not say at the time which killings he was referring to, but claims of a genocide against Nigeria’s Christians have been circulating in recent months in some right-wing US circles.

Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday that he was “grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation”.

“Merry Christmas!” he added, writing on X.

The US Department of Defense later posted a short video that appeared to show a missile being launched from a military vessel.