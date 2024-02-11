Terrorism: End Insecurity To Achieve Food Security — PDP Chieftain Advise FG

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi has advised for concerted effort in the fight against insecurity to achieve food security.

“So long there is insecurity, the issue of food security will remain a mirage, thereby throwing millions of Nigerians into hunger and abject poverty “.

However, the party commended the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the release of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains to Nigerian markets.

The PDP member, however, said governments should fight insecurity for food security to be achieved.

Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi stated this in an interview with newsmen in Sokoto on Sunday.

Dingyadi who decried the closure of Niger Republic borders also said the closure is having serious economic consequences with northern states sharing borders with Niger Republic.

He said IBF the current security challenges were tackled, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger and Benue states can produce available food that can feed the nation and for export to other neighbouring countries.

The media analyst and consultant also supported the kinetic and non-kinetic approach in the fight against banditry and other criminal acts being faced in Nigeria, particularly in the northern region of the country.

He also lamented how some state governors abandoned their states and settled in Abuja leaving their people in hunger and abject poverty.

He therefore advised the Chief Executives to stay with their people in their states no matter how the situation they found themselves.