Terrorism: Eight Years After DSS Secures ISWAP Commander’s Conviction

After a protracted trial, the Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja has sentenced Ismaila, also known as Mai Tangaran, one of the leaders of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), to 15 years imprisonment for terrorism-related offences.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had, in 2017, preferred a four-count charge against Ismaila and other accused persons still standing trial.

In a statement signed on Thursday by the DSS’ Deputy Director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Favour Dozie, it was disclosed that Justice Emeka Nwite delivered the verdict on 18 November after the convict pleaded guilty to the charges under the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2013.

Justice Nwite sentenced Ismaila to 15 years for count one and 20 years for counts two, three, and four, with all sentences to run concurrently. The convict was found to have coordinated the 2012 attacks on the Police Headquarters in Bompai, Kano State, and other critical facilities, causing multiple injuries.

The DSS continues to prosecute Khalid Al‑Barnawi, accused mastermind of the 26 August 2011 UN building bombing in Abuja, alongside four others. Additionally, five suspects are facing a nine-count charge before the Federal High Court for their alleged involvement in the June 5, 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

The DSS also filed charges against internationally wanted terror suspects Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Mamuda) and Abubakar Abba (aka Abu Baara), whose trial is scheduled to resume before Justice Nwite on 15 January 2026. Ten other suspects linked to attacks in Benue and Plateau states are under prosecution following President Bola Tinubu’s directive to apprehend perpetrators.

Among those to be arraigned is recaptured Abdulazeez Obadaki (aka Bomboy), a known ISWAP leader who confessed to orchestrating attacks on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, and Deeper Life Church, Okene, as well as Musa Abubakar, a key arms manufacturer and supplier arrested in Plateau State.

On 19 November, terrorism charges were filed against nine key IPOB commanders linked to Simon Ekpa before the FHC in Abuja. The suspects were charged with receiving funds and material support from Ekpa and foreign-based IPOB members. Ibrahim Ali Larabo, an illegal immigrant from Niger Republic operating an unlicensed Bureau de Change, was specifically charged with financing IPOB terrorism activities. Investigations revealed that these suspects were IPOB commanders, arms dealers, ESN fighters, and foot soldiers funded and directed by Ekpa, who has already been convicted of terror-related charges in Finland and sentenced to six years imprisonment.

The DSS Director-General, Oluwatosin Ajayi, upon assuming office in August 2024, ordered a comprehensive review of all inherited cases and directed forensic investigations to ensure diligent prosecution in accordance with Nigerian law.