Terrorism: Dickson Urges Tinubu To Partner With US, Other Allies

The Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Senator Seriake Dickson, has called on President Bola Tinubu to collaborate with U.S. President Donald Trump, the United States Government, and other international allies to eliminate terrorism in Nigeria.

Dickson, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also urged President Tinubu to strengthen relations with neighbouring countries, whose cooperation he said is critical in the ongoing war against terrorism.

The former Bayelsa State Governor made the call on Thursday in Abuja in a statement titled “Alleged Genocide: My Stance on President Trump’s Statement.”

While maintaining that Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected by all, Dickson said he fully supports any collaborative efforts aimed at wiping out terrorist groups that have killed thousands of Nigerians, Muslims, Christians, and people of other faiths.

The lawmaker, who is Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, expressed concern over the non-appointment of ambassadors for more than two years, saying the situation has weakened Nigeria’s diplomatic capacity.

Dickson lamented that for almost 15 years, jihadist groups such as Boko Haram, ISWAP, ISIS, and al-Qaeda affiliates have unleashed terror across Nigeria.

“Places of worship, both churches and mosques as well as traditional rulers’ palaces have not been spared in their bloodbath. Schoolchildren have been kidnapped, killed, or forcefully married off,” he said.

He recalled the abductions of the Chibok, Dapchi, and Buni Yadi schoolgirls, noting that many victims, including Leah Sharibu, remain unaccounted for.

According to him, the persistent occupation of communities by terrorists in states such as Borno, Zamfara, and Katsina poses a grave threat to Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Dickson described President Trump’s recent remarks on Nigeria as a “wake-up call”, urging the government to act decisively or seek international assistance.

“If the Nigerian government cannot effectively address this issue, it must work with those who can help us flush out these terrorists,” he said, adding that the Senate has repeatedly raised the matter and called for a National Security Summit.

He warned that insurgency, banditry, and terrorism have spread beyond the North-East to Sokoto, Taraba, Niger, Benue, Plateau, and Southern Kaduna, displacing many communities.

Dickson also criticised past administrations for their failure to prosecute perpetrators, saying such lapses fueled perceptions of state complicity during President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

“Buhari’s policy of appointing mostly Muslims to head all the security agencies worsened these perceptions. We must admit that the killings have gone on for too long and that our security forces are overwhelmed. We need help,” he stressed.

The senator concluded by urging President Tinubu to build a broad international coalition to defeat terrorism.

“No nation can confront terrorism in isolation. I strongly recommend that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu collaborate with President Donald Trump, the U.S. Government, and other allies to flush out these marauding terrorists,” he added.