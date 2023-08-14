Terrorism: Deploy All Your Military, Security Arsenals To Secure Niger – Sani Musa To FG

Agitated by the aggravating violent activities of terrorists and bandits in Niger State, the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, on Monday, called on the Federal Government, to despatch all its military and security arsenals to save lives and property in the troubled areas of the State.

A gang of bandits had shut down a military helicopter in Kukoki Community, in Shiroro Local Government Area of the State earlier in the day, leading to casualties, with the pilot confirmed dead.

Reacting to the ugly development, Senator Musa who lamented the situation in a statement in Abuja, described the unprecedented tragedy as highly unfortunate.

He expressed concerns that the tragedy occurred when the country was experiencing some respite from terrorism and banditry in parts of Niger communities.

The lawmaker also lamented that the attacks appeared to be a planned work, observing that the bandits were carrying out their operations simultaneously in many parts of Niger State.

Musa said, “This is a very serious situation happening at a time we are happy that the issue of banditry is subsiding in our various communities in Niger State.

“The federal government should as a matter of urgency, deploy all its arsenal in order to curtail further spread.

“We have been having a reduction in cases of attacks but now it appears as if there is a serious escalation of the situation

“The most alarming situation now is that the attacks look like a planned work because the bandits are carrying out their operations simultaneously in many parts of Niger State.

“Government should please, as a matter of urgency, take drastic action on it and save lives and property of our people.”