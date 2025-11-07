Terrorism Charges: Nnamdi Kanu Files Defense Papers

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has finally complied with the order of the Federal High Court in Abuja to defend the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The secessionist Biafra nation agitator is currently filing his defence documents inside the courtroom, as directed by Justice James Omotosho.

New Telegraph reports the judge ordered that the court’s registry be temporarily relocated to his courtroom to facilitate the filing.

The Counsel to the Federal Government, Adegboyega Awomolo, informed the court that he would accept the processes from Kanu within the courtroom and respond accordingly.

At the time of this report, the filing of the defence documents was ongoing, with the judge standing down proceedings for one hour.