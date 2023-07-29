Terrorism Charges: Court Refuses To Grant Eze Ndigbo, Nwajagu, Bail

The High Court of Lagos State in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), presided over by Justice Yetunde Adesanya, yesterday, declined to grant bail to the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Frederick Nwajagu.

Justice Adesanya cited the seriousness of the terrorism allegation filed against him, as being the reason for refusing to grant bail to the defendant. Nwajagu was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) over an alleged threat to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to secure the property of Igbo people in the state.

This prompted the Lagos State Government (LASG) to file a charge designated LD/21505C/2023 with an insistence that the alleged offence offends the provisions of Section 403(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The LASG further added that the offence violated Sections 12(a) (c), 18, 21 and 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022.