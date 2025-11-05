Terrorism Charges: Court Gives Nnamdi Kanu Today To Defend Self Or Waive His Rights

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has given the Biafra nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu till today to defend the terrorism charges against him or waive his right to do so.

The trial Judge, Justice James Omotosho, pleaded with him to consult with legal practitioners conversant with criminal laws to aid his defence or opt for a lawyer to handle his case for him.

The decision of the Judge followed the persistent refusal of Kanu to put in his defence to the terrorism charges on the ground that there was no valid charge against him.

Kanu, who announced he was appearing for himself at yesterday’s trial, told the court that he would not go back to detention unless the charges against him are clearly shown to him. Kanu maintained that his detention at the facility of the Department of the State Service (DSS) was illegal and unlawful because there was no known law he had breached.

He accused the court of violating the Supreme Court judgment that condemned his extra-ordinary extradition from Kenya and demanded that the judge must unfailingly and immediately discharge him. When reminded that the Supreme Court remitted the case for fresh trial, he went back to his insistence that the terrorism charge against him was incompetent, invalid and illegal.

“In Nigeria today, the Constitution is the Supreme law, there is no provision for terrorism offence in the Constitution. There is no valid charge against me. I will not go back to any detention today. “Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act has been repealed. I cannot put in defence under a repealed law. I won’t do that.”

After much persuasion and his insistence not to defend the charge, Justice Omotosho in a brief remark shifted further hearing till today for Kanu to either enter his defence or waive his right to do so.