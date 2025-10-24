Terrorism Charge: Nnamdi Kanu Fails To Open Defence

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Friday failed to open his defence in his ongoing terrorism trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that Kanu told the court that he could not proceed because he had not been given access to his case file to enable him to familiarise himself with its contents and prepare adequately for his defence.

This development followed Kanu’s dismissal of his legal team, led by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi, SAN, opting instead to represent himself.

Taking the stand, the IPOB leader explained that those meant to deliver his case file to him in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) could not gain access to him.

He, therefore, prayed the court for a short adjournment till Monday, October 27, to enable him to access the case file and prepare for the defence.

Kanu also informed the court that he expected witnesses from several countries, including the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), Kenya and Ethiopia, and sought an order allowing him to meet visitors over the weekend to facilitate his preparation.

Justice Omotosho directed the DSS to permit Kanu to receive visitors on Saturday and Sunday.

The judge adjourned the case till October 27 for the defendant to open his defence, warning that the six days allocated to Kanu to present his defence would not be extended.