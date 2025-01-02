Terrorism: Benin Republic Summons Nigerien Diplomat 

Share

The Benin Republic has formally summoned a Nigerien diplomat following allegations made by Niger’s junta leader, Abdourahamane Tchiani, accusing the country of supporting terrorist activities in West Africa.

The accusations, made during Tchiani’s Christmas Day address, have been categorically rejected by the Benin Republic as baseless and inflammatory.

In a statement issued on Tuesday through its official X account, Benin’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Nigerien chargé d’affaires had been summoned to provide clarification.

READ ALSO:

Foreign Minister Olushegun Bakari described the claims as “unfounded,” adding that a letter of protest was sent to the Nigerien government.

“Benin remains committed to dialogue and fraternal collaboration between the two nations,” the ministry asserted.

Tchiani’s allegations have further strained relations between the two neighbors, which have faced ongoing diplomatic and economic challenges since the military coup in Niger that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023.

Recent attempts at reconciliation, including the exchange of ambassadors, now risk being derailed.

The accusations also implicated Nigeria, with Tchiani alleging the country hosts a French military base intended to destabilize Niger.

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, dismissed these claims as baseless, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to sovereignty and its refusal to host foreign military bases.

Benin’s move highlights the broader diplomatic tension in the region as West Africa grapples with security threats and political instability.

Despite the tension, Benin’s foreign ministry has reiterated its openness to constructive dialogue with Niger and other neighbouring countries.

“Baseless accusations only serve to destabilize the region, and we urge all parties to prioritize peaceful collaboration,” the ministry said.

Share

Please follow and like us: