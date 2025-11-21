Terrorism: 8 Years After, DSS Secures ISWAP Commander’s Conviction

After a protracted trial, the Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja has sentenced one of the leaders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Ismaila (aka Mai Tangaran), to a 15-year jail term after convicting him of offences bordering on terrorism.

New Telegraph reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) had, sometime in 2017, preferred a four-count charge against the convict, and other accused persons still standing trial.

A statement signed yesterday by the DSS’ Deputy Director, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Favour Dozie, said the trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite handed down the verdict on 18 November, after the terrorist pleaded guilty to the charge.

The secret service brought the charge under the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment ) Act 2013. The release noted that justice Nwite sentenced him to 15 years in relation to count one, and 20 years on counts two, three and four respectively. The sentences are to run concurrently.

According to the secret service, the convict coordinated the 2012 attacks on Police Headquarters in Bompai, Kano State and other critical facilities in which many were injured.

“The DSS is prosecuting Khalid Al‑Barnawi, accused of being the mastermind of the 26 August, 2011, UN building bombing in Abuja. Al-Barnawi, alongside four others, are being prosecuted for their involvement in the attack.

“The Service is also prosecuting five other suspects on a nine-count charge before the Federal High Court in Abuja in suit FHC/ABJ/CR/301/2025 for their alleged involvement in the June 5, 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.”