Terror Surge In Sahel Worsening Nigeria’s Insecurity – Musa

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has attributed the recent spike in insecurity in Nigeria to increased terror activity across the Sahel region, warning that fake news is further aggravating public fear and panic.

Speaking to journalists on Friday after a closed-door meeting between President Bola Tinubu and service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Gen. Musa said the surge in jihadist activity across the Sahel corridor has spilled into Nigeria due to porous borders.

“What has happened recently is that there’s a global push by terrorists and jihadists all over the Sahel area. That pressure has spilled into Nigeria because of the nature of our borders,” he said.

The meeting, convened by President Tinubu, was aimed at reviewing the national security situation. Gen. Musa said the President had given fresh directives to intensify operations, enhance inter-agency cooperation, and deepen regional collaboration.

“The President is concerned about what’s going on, and we have reassured him that we are on top of our game. We are working extremely hard. All our theatres have been enhanced, and equipment has been procured. Mr. President has also approved more air assets and other critical resources,” he stated.

The Defence Chief emphasized that military action alone would not end insecurity, stressing the need for non-kinetic strategies such as community engagement and the delivery of democratic dividends to reduce the appeal of criminal elements.

“The President is also engaging with governors to ensure the dividends of democracy reach communities. This will help reduce the root causes of insecurity,” he said.

Responding to concerns raised by state governors—particularly in Borno and Plateau—Musa said the military remained in close contact with sub-national leaders.

“Not long ago, we visited the North East with ministers. Just yesterday, I returned from Maiduguri. We are working with all governors because we understand that we cannot do this alone,” he added.

Gen. Musa called for a whole-of-society approach to national security. “The Federal Government is doing a lot, but states, local governments, and communities all have key roles to play in ensuring peace across Nigeria.”

He also cautioned against the spread of misinformation and fake news, saying such content was being weaponized to incite fear and damage national unity.

“A lot of fake news is being circulated—old videos or footage from other countries are being passed off as recent incidents. You begin to wonder why some people seem to rejoice when bad things happen to their own country,” he lamented.

He urged the public to verify information and report any wrongdoing—whether by criminals or security agents—to the appropriate authorities, promising swift action.

Gen. Musa reaffirmed the unity within Nigeria’s security architecture, noting the presence of the National Security Adviser, the Director-General of the DSS, the Inspector-General of Police, and other senior officers at the meeting with the President.

“We are working together as one team. The Armed Forces, the Police, and all security agencies are united in purpose—to secure Nigeria. That is our mandate, and that is what we are committed to.”

He concluded with an appeal to Nigerians not to lose hope.

“We are focused and determined. We are shaming the naysayers. We will continue to succeed—that is our assurance to Nigerians.”

