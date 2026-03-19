Terror Ranking: Tinubu, APC Dancing On Blood Of Nigerians – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said while Nigeria is rated to have accounted for about 70 per cent of global deaths from terrorism, President Bola Tinubu and those he appointed to secure the country, “Are wining, dining, and dancing in a faraway land.”

PDP, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Emembong, said the report of Global Terrorism Index 2026 by the Institute for Economics and Peace, which rate Nigeria 4th among terror ravaged countries of the world, aligns with the daily lived reality of Nigerians, who are now more insecure than they have ever been since the birth of this republic.

“In fact, under President Tinubu’s watch, insecurity has not just become very lucrative, it has attained a trillion-naira economy status,” the party stated.

PDP condemned government’s reactive responses after terror attacks, and called for adoption of “a whole-of-society approach towards solving insecurity.”

The party further called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government, to “evolve programmes and policies capable of delivering negative peace (cessation of attacks and incidents) immediately and providing the basis for positive peace (voluntary and unforced harmonious co-existence).”

PDP reminded the president that the primary duty of every government is the protection of lives and property, but regretted that his administration has consistently failed glaringly.

It appealed to the president “to deploy his famed political ‘mastery’ to provide a solution to the security of lives and property.

“Nigerians are tired of being killed for no reason.”