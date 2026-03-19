Terror Ranking: ADC Proposes National Intelligence Coordination To Fix Nigeria’s Security System

The African Democratic Congress (ADC)

is calling for the establishment of a national intelligence coordination system, to be led by a coordinator of National Intelligence, and a unified Joint Terrorism Task Force, to fix Nigeria’s security failure.

The party, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the latest Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2026 report, ranking Nigeria as the 4th most terrorism-affected country in the world is clear evidence of the failure of the Bola Tinubu-led government to secure the nation.

ADC cited data from the report, which include a 43 per cent rise in attacks and increasing civilian deaths, said this points, not just a security lapse but a breakdown in governance.

“That is not an abstract statistic. It is a direct reflection of the failure of the Bola Tinubu-led APC government to secure the country,” the party stated.

It noted that at a time Nigerians are grieving and communities across the country live under constant threat, the president, his National Security Adviser, and the Minister of Defence are abroad.

“The contrast is clear: a country in crisis, and a leadership that is absent,” ADC said.

According to the party, this raises a fundamental question about Tinubu and the priorities of the All Progressives Congress (ADC) led Federal Government.

It regretted that at a time when focus, discipline and urgency are demanded, the government appears more concerned “with pageantry, paparazzi, and propaganda rather than real performance.”

ADC observed that from the Global Terrorism Index report, terror attacks have surged by 43 percent, rising from 120 incidents in 2024 to 171 in 2025.

“Violence is increasingly concentrated in Borno State, which now accounts for 67 percent of attacks and 72 percent of deaths.

“Most concerning, civilians now make up 67 percent of those killed. That is a measure of how exposed ordinary Nigerians have become,” the party stated.

It noted that the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) is responsible for over half of these attacks and deaths while “Boko Haram remains active and deadly.

“New groups like Lakurawa are emerging, showing that Tinubu’s national security strategy is not containing the insecurity problem but expanding it.”

ADC added that these outcomes point to something deeper than isolated security lapses.

“They reflect a breakdown in governance. The GTI identifies weak governance, internal instability, and economic hardship as key drivers of terrorism.

“That is not a political talking point. It is the assessment of an independent international body,” the party observed.

According to the statement, a government that is truly focused on protecting its people would demonstrate coordinated and visible leadership during crises, strengthen local security architecture and address the economic and social conditions that fuel recruitment into extremist groups.

It pointed out that instead of doing that, the APC government is more preoccupied with political positioning than with the urgent business of governance.

ADC said Nigeria does not lack intelligence, but coordination, resulting in missed warnings and delayed responses

It argued that the fixed coordination system would eliminate missed signals, confusion and excuses.

In addition, the party is recommending decentralisation of policing system with federal, state, and community layers, each with clear roles and national standards.

“This will ensure faster response, clearer accountability, and security that reflects the local realities of the 774 local government areas,” the statement added.

It further demanded shift from reaction to prevention, noting that Nigeria reacts to attacks after lives are lost.

ADC promises to build an intelligence-driven, preventive security system that is powered by data, early warning systems, and rapid response units in every state, if elected into office.

“Our focus will be to stop attacks before they happen, not merely respond after tragedy strikes,” the party assured.