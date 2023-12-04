Terror Financing, Money Laundering Disrupt Democracy In West Africa – Harris

The Director-General of the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa, (GIABA), Mr. Edwin Harris, jnr has warned that terror financing, money laundering, and other transnational national crimes fuel political instability in West Africa, hence leaders in the subregion must collectively develop the political will to eliminate them.

Harris, who was responding to our reporter’s question against the recent outcry by Guinea-Bissau’s President, Umaro Embalo, that he and his cabinet members were targeted for elimination by drug barons, said terror financing disrupts democratic rule in the region.

Speaking at the unveiling of the group’s 2022 report from the 17-member states at a world press conference in Dakar, Senegal, Harris said ECOWAS countries should ensure enforcement of all regional and national interventions to eliminate the crimes.