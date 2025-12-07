Terror Financing: Malami, Yahaya, Buratai Deny Link, Threaten Legal Action

F ormer Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has dismissed as false and malicious allegations linking him to individuals purportedly involved in terrorism financing. The allegation, credited to retired Maj.-Gen.

Danjuma Ali-Keffi and published by Sahara Reporters, claimed the former army chief had ties to suspected terror financiers. But Yahaya, in a statement issued on his behalf by retired Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, on yesterday in Abuja, described the claims as “spurious, baseless and entirely untrue.”

“At no point in his career, before, during, or after serving as Chief of Army Staff, did Lt.-Gen. Yahaya have any direct or indirect association with anyone involved in terrorism financing or activities that undermine national security,” he said. Yahaya accused Ali-Keffi of pursuing a “personal vendetta” rooted in disciplinary actions taken against him while in service, adding that the publication was malicious and devoid of factual foundation.

“These allegations run contrary to Gen. Yahaya’s impeccable service record, professional integrity and lifelong commitment to the defence of Nigeria,” the statement added. Similarly, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN denied any involvement, whatsoever with terrorists or terrorism, just as he has threatened to seek for redress in court.

Malami, who was mentioned by an online medium as one of those financing terrorism, gave his position in a statement he issued yesterday night. The former Attorney General said as a law protector, he couldn’t have also been a law breaker. According to him, his many years as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation was used to tighten the noose against terrorism financing.

The report, according to the Online Medium linked him with Sadiq Garba Abubakar, suspected terror financier The report states: “Terror suspects, alleged financiers were linked to powerful Nigerians including ExAGF Malami, Former Army Chiefs, Others –Maj. Gen. Ali-Keffi (Rtd).”

However, clarifying, Malami rejected the terror financing insinuations, stating key roles in Nigeria legal reforms against terrorism financing. He said: “My attention has been drawn to a recent publication in which my name was mentioned in connection with allegations of terror ism financing and so-called “links” to persons described as terror suspects or alleged financiers.

“I consider it necessary, in the interest of truth, justice and public record, to make the following clarifications. “First, I state clearly and unequivocally that I have never at any time been accused, invited, interrogated, investigated or charged by any security, law-enforcement, regulatory or intelligence agency within or outside Nigeria—in respect of terrorism financing or any related offence.

“Secondly, even the retired military officer cited as the principal source in the said publication categorically admitted that he was not accusing me, or other named individuals, of financing terrorism. His own account, as reported, was limited to a vague assertion that certain suspects allegedly had some form of “business” or “institutional” relationship with various persons.

That important clarification was, unfortunately, overshadowed by a headline and framing capable of misleading well-meaning members of the public into drawing inaccurate and damaging conclusions which was unfortunately politically manipulated by my political opponents to create mischievous insinuations implying my involvement in terrorism financing.

“Terrorism financing is a grave crime with devastating consequences for national security and human life. Any attempt—whether by direct allegation or indirect innuendo to associate an individual with such an offence must be grounded in verifiable facts, due process and lawful findings, not in conjecture, speculation, or guilt by association.

To suggest that lawful professional or institutional engagements can, without more, be read as evidence of terrorism financing is both mischievous and unjust.”

Also, former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has threatened legal action against the online medium and retired Maj.-Gen. Danjuma Ali-Keffi over what he described as false and malicious allegations linking him to terrorism financing.

Buratai, the immediate past Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, in a statement issued on his behalf by retired Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, yesterday in Abuja, dismissed the allegation as “fabricated, unfounded and mischievous”.

He said the allegation was aimed at tarnishing his hardearned reputation, saying the report, which relied solely on claims by Ali-Keffi, had no factual or legal basis