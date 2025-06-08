Terror Attack Resurgence And Sahel Factor

Share

The resurgence of terror attacks in some parts of the Middle Belt and North East, despite government’s efforts, is raising fresh apprehension. BIYI ADEGOROYE, in this report, juxtaposes this with the former Commander of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), attribution of this development to the exit of the command from the continent

It goes without saying that Nigeria is witnessing a resurgence in terror attacks in some parts of the country in recent times. Daily, Nigerians in their numbers are either killed or forcefully evicted from their ancestral lands, especially in the North-East and North Central in a manner which erodes the successes hitherto recorded against the terrorists and bandits.

It baffled no one, therefore, that the United States last week blamed the rising terror attacks in Nigeria and other African countries on its forced exit from bases in some neighbouring countries, including Niger and Chad, pointing to the countries’ inability to effectively monitor the activities of the violent organisations.

Spitting it out was no less a person than the Commander of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), US Marine Corps, Gen. Michael Langley, after the “African Chiefs of Defence Conference” in Kenya, where he described the recent attacks in Nigeria and other parts of the Sahel as deeply disconcerting.

Langley stated, “I’ll just say that since we left Niger in September of last year, we’re observing a rise in attacks by violent extremist organisations, not only in Niger but across the Sahel to include Nigeria as well as going into Burkina Faso and Mali.

“Now, this increase is measurable by both frequency and complexity of these attacks driven by persistent and socio-economic grievances and the proliferation of weapons and increased capable terrorist groups across the board.

“So, unfortunately, with our withdrawal from the region, we have lost our ability to monitor these terrorist groups closely but we continue to liaison with partners to provide what support we can.”

Coming at a period when the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is celebrating its midterm success along social, economic and other sectors, the gory sight of military formations and villagers sacked from their homeland leaves people with awe and near despondency.

In 2024, reports had it that seven devastating terror attacks were recorded on military bases, in Damboa, Goneri, Wajiroko, and Marte all in Borno State. In the last few months, the insurgents had overrun military formations in Wajirko and Sabon Gari in Damboa Local Government Area, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala, and Izge in Gwoza Local Government, among others, killings of civilians and security personnel alike.

According to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, the devastating attacks not only “reveal the limitations of the current security strategy as setbacks in the fragile peace being sustained in the region.”

North Central as epicentre

The North-East has become the epicentre of terror attacks for some years now, but recent egregious developments in the North Central states of Benue and Plateau have become benumbing. In Bokkos and Bassa local governments of Plateau State, several villages like Ruwi, Hurti, Tadai, Gwande, Manguna, and Dafo villages suffered mass attacks in orgies of violence attributed to armed herders and terrorists.

Though a little respite has come their way as the military stepped up operations on the Plateau, Benue, the food Basket of the Nation, has become the new hotbed of hostility. A considerable number of people have been sent to early graves in Gwer West and Akpa local governments. Within May and early June, about 80 people have been gruesomely murdered and over 100 houses burnt.

The daring never spared soldiers either, as at least four of the servicemen deployed to the area were felled by the insurgents’ bullets. However, the military has recorded significant success against the criminals, neutralizing not a few.

Observers find it pleasing that the Nigerian Army eliminated at least 60 Boko Haram terrorists after repelling an attack on a military base in Bita, Gwoza Local Government Area, Borno State. The terrorists had attacked troops from Sector One’s 26 Task Force Brigade station at Bita military base penultimate Friday.

Nigerian Army spokesman Onyinyechi Anele said “In a decisive and coordinated operation, gallant troops from Operation Hadin Kai launched a simultaneous land and air assault on terrorist positions in Bita, Borno State, in the early hours of today. The intense battle resulted in the neutralization of at least 60 terrorists.”

Alleged conspiracy theory

Surprisingly, it has been alleged that the presence of the military has not been entirely helpful, especially since some elements among have been reportedly complicit in some of the attacks. In Benue State, some villagers reportedly booed soldiers for either ignoring their distress calls, only to arrive at the scene of the attacks after the bandits had inflicted terrible fatalities.

Speaking on a television programme weekend, Barr Omale Omale, the Benue State Commissioner for Power and Transport, made the disclosure, quoting some residents of the affected villages. He however, built confidence of the state government in the military, especially with Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Army Staff’s visit to the state Wednesday to provide leadership and boost the morale of the soldiers.

However, above allegation seems to gain traction, given the act that Governor Zulum had raised the alarm in that direction earlier. According to him, “some politicians and members of the armed forces are acting as informants and collaborators for Boko Haram insurgents.

Zulum said: “We have informants and collaborators within the Nigerian armed forces, among politicians, and within the communities. What we shall do is strengthen our intelligence and deal with them ruthlessly…If politics were set aside, Boko Haram could be eradicated within six months…Let’s remove contractocracy. In six months, we can put an end to this madness; we need not politicise insecurity.”

The governor also pointed fingers at some reintegrated former insurgents whom he said are culpable. “I cannot completely say that 100% of those people who have surrendered are doing the right thing, but I want to assure you that over 99% are doing well and are not participating in the ongoing terrorism,” he said. There are estimated 500,000 repentant insurgents.

His alarm also drew attention to weaponization security, especially in the buildup to elections, a common practice in Nigeria ahead of every election. This has gained more currency as the race for 2027 gains momentum.

Tinubu’s govt’s anti-terror success

Despite the current development in the security sector, the Tinubu administration has scored itself high. To Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, in the last two years, over 13,543 terrorists have been eliminated and 10,000 hostages rescued, while 124,408 Boko Haram fighters surrendered.

Comparing this with previous years, Ribadu stated that prior to May 2023, Boko Haram claimed over 35,000 lives, banditry killed 12,000, and a million children were out of school by 2021. He highlighted high-profile incidents like the Kaduna train attack, Owo church massacre, and Kuje prison break.

Breaking it down, he said in Kaduna, 2021, 1,192 deaths and 3,348 kidnappings, while Benue and Plateau faced mass displacement. The South East lost 164 police stations, and Niger Delta oil production dropped to 1 million barrels per day.

But under President Tinubu’s government, security forces freed 11,250 hostages, neutralised 70 deputy commanders and saw 35 warlords surrendered in the North West. In the North East, 13,543 terrorists were neutralised, 124,408 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters surrendered, and 11,118 weapons were recovered.

Within the past few weeks, the military and DSS have made remarkable inroads into the enclaves of the terror groups and bandits, killing no fewer than 60 of them in combined efforts. But observers believe this came like a drop of water from the bucket, arguing that much need to be done.

The way out

A combination of strategies and tactics have been advanced to reduce or totally eliminate terrorism and banditry in the country, or the region. But they seem to defy solutions. As regards banditry and herders/farmers’ clashes, it has been suggested that animal husbandry should be carried out in a civilized manner in conformity with global best practices.

On the strength of the above, the introduction of Nigeria’s ranching plan, a component of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), has been seen as modern livestock production mechanism that will address herder-farmer conflicts.

The plan will not only ensure genetic improvement but also provide grazing lands that will prevent/resolve conflicts by providing stable grazing areas, the plan seeks to address the root causes of conflicts between farmers and herders. Already, pilot ranches in grazing reserves within specific states, including Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Taraba, and Zamfara, but has not been effective executed due to political events and the need for state-level coordination.

Though it has been acknowledged that the persistent challenges, including Sahel instability, ISWAP threats in the Lake Chad Basin, and cybercrime, are responsible for these attacks, regional and internal collaboration among security agencies are very key, especially in the area of intelligence gathering.

It is instructive that the AFRICOM pointed, to absence of US’s intelligence and counterterrorism support, which had previously helped in monitoring and disrupting extremist networks across the Sahel, might have created security gaps that terrorist groups were now exploiting.

Security experts believe that the collective efforts of the ECOWAS and AU, should fill the vacuum created by the exit of AFRICOM to counter transnational threats, including terrorism and illicit gun trafficking.

Besides the above, an international relations expert, blamed the resurgence on immigration and border issues, especially Nigeria’s over 3,000-kilometre porous borders, reckless political statements which gives free entry to traumatized Fulani radicals displaced from Niger and some parts of Central Africa.

“Recall that following the sack of Mohamed Bazoum, the Nigerien President, a Fulani, the traumatized Fulani people in Niger have been feeling the heat of the current government, and are taking to flight. Besides, Russia has helped in pushing radicalists from Mali and some other countries, hence the roving around with deep-seated animosity.

“Another factor is the affinity between Fulani’s in Nigeria and their kinsmen across the borders, such that a former Nigerian President and a current governor once expressed the desire to either migrate there or call them into the country. It is not baffling therefore, that the displaced foreigners, fueled by the statement of some Northern oligarchs, vent their anger on countries like Nigeria,” the expert said.

While some diplomats call for regional operation, besides national onslaughts against the criminals, a number of them blamed the spread of terrorism in Africa on the unwarranted killing of Moammar Ghaddafi by the West and the consequent dispersal of various terror groups in Libya and their weapons as a key factors that must not be discountenance.

