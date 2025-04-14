Terrible News Losing Two Teammates Same Day –Nwosu

Share

The youngest member of the victorious 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winning team, Henry Nwosu, has described the death of Christian Chukwu and Charles Bassey on the same date as terrible news.

Both Chukwu and Bassey who were part of the 1980 team died on Saturday, April 12, in Enugu and Eket respectively.

There was news of Bassey dying after a protracted illness in his native town of Eket, Akwa Ibom State, hours after it was confirmed that the captain of that team, ‘Chukwu, had passed on in Enugu.

Speaking with our correspondent, Nwosu said he could not think straight at the moment as the deaths came to him as a great shock.

“Was it that they did a meeting to leave this world the same day because they were very close,” he said. “While playing together, they were like brothers and, sadly, they died the same day.

I can’t get myself because we all played together as a team. “It is a big loss to Nigeria and world football at large. The rest of us should continue to take good care of ourselves because death is inevitable and we will all die. The prayer is for us all to live longer in good health. May their souls rest in peace. Amen.

