Terra Gold Wins 2025 ADVAN Brand Innovation Of The Year Award

In the dynamic world of culinary delights—where flavors tell stories and meals create memories—Terra Gold has emerged as a beacon of innovation and excellence.

At the 12th edition of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) African Awards 2025, Terra Gold was honored with the prestigious “Brand Innovation of the Year” award.

This recognition underscores the brand’s commitment to redefining kitchen essentials and its journey of passion, dedication, and relentless pursuit of quality.

From its inception, Terra Gold set out to revolutionize the way people experience food by driving innovation with its unique all-in-one cube. Designed for versatility, Terra Gold enhances a variety of meals, from mouthwatering stews and heartwarming soups to irresistible jollof rice.

With Terra Gold, the possibilities are indeed endless. Winning at the ADVAN Awards is a testament to Terra Gold’s disruptive and innovative marketing approach.

The brand set out to challenge conventions, exceed expectations, and captivate the hearts and palates of consumers.

This vision led to impactful campaigns that not only showcased the product’s versatility but also deeply resonated with audiences, reflecting their culinary aspirations and daily cooking experiences.

Reflecting on this achievement, Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, remarked: “Driven by innovation and a passion for quality, we created Terra Gold— a seasoning cube designed to simplify cooking.

“It empowers home chefs and mothers to prepare a variety of dishes with ease, saving consumers the hassle of stocking multiple seasoning cubes.

With it’s rich taste and consistent flavor, Terra Gold is that one innovative cube that lives true to it’s “One Cube, Endless Possibilities” promise, ensuring a superior seasoning experience for Nigerian Kitchens.”

As Terra Gold continues its journey, the brand remains committed to elevating culinary experiences. The Brand Innovation of the Year award is not just a milestone—it’s a motivation to explore new horizons, introduce groundbreaking products, and redefine the future of kitchen essentials.

