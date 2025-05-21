Terminating Waivers To Boost Local Shipping

Share

After losing $47.25 billion freight earnings to foreign liners in Nigerian coastal trade since 2004, the government has decided to put an end to cabotage waivers enjoyed by foreign shipping lines in order to boost indigenous capacity, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

After two decades of its enactment, the waiver clause in the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act of 2003, which has prevented local ship owners to fully participate in Nigerian coastal trade in the coastal trade, is set to be canceled.

For decades, Nigerian ship owners have not benefited from the $2.25 billion freight enjoyed yearly by their foreign counterparts from exports of about 900 million barrels of petroleum products.

Similarly, statistics by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on ship calls to the country between 2008 and 2011 revealed that no Nigerian vessel has benefited from the four years freight payment valued at $22.53 billion from import tonnage which rose from 82 million tonnes to 150 million as all freights were paid to foreign ships despite the enactment of Cabotage Act.

Unfortunately, a good number of Nigerian companies and their owners who fought for the Cabotage law and the CVFF have already gone under because of Cabotage waivers and non-disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund.

The fund, generated through cabotage levies, is meant to help Nigerian ship owners acquire vessels and enhance their operational capabilities. But this has not been so.

As a matter of fact, the waiver clause in the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003 has been the albatross of the Cabotage Act, as it made it possible for foreigners to continue the control and domination of the nation’s inland shipping business.

Worried by these, Federal Government said last week that it would no longer be business as usual for foreign liners, saying plans were ongoing to end a decades-old waiver that allowed foreign-owned, foreigncrewed, or foreign-built vessels to operate coastal trade in Nigerian waters.

Waiver clause

The waiver is a clause under the Nigeria’s Coastal and Inland Shipping Act of 2003, also known as the Cabotage Act, which restricts domestic coastal shipping to vessels owned, crewed, built in Nigeria.

However, waivers were issued to allow vessels not fully owned by Nigerian to operate in the country’s coastal waters, especially when there insufficient capacity from the indigenous ship owners.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, told a delegation from NNPC Shipping, Stena Bulk, and Caverton Offshore Support Group at the Ministry in Abuja that the era of indiscriminate waivers was coming to an end, saying the country could not continue to undermine its local capacity under the guise of temporary foreign intervention.

For instance, Oyetola said lifting the waiver would build Nigerian tonnage, create local employment and give indigenous operators a fair chance to thrive, explaining that there was the only sustainable path to maritime development in the country.

Specifically, Oyetola said that the “era of indiscriminate waivers is ending. We can’t keep weakening local capacity under the guise of temporary foreign assistance.

It is time to build Nigerian tonnage, support local employment, and give indigenous operators a fair chance to succeed.”

The minister should work with the National Assembly to expunge the waiver clause in order to create jobs for Nigerians in the maritime industry

Prior to the new step by Oyetola, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and key industry stakeholders in 2019 mapped out a plan to end the waivers for non-indigenous ship owners within five years.

Coastal shipping

In 2003, Cabotage Act was introduced in into Nigerian shipping to provide a springboard for indigenous operators to acquire requisite capacity and expertise which would further launch them into coastal and global shipping.

The target is for Nigerian carriers to have a share of about $4 billion per annum gross value of freight in and out of Nigeria.

The Act further restricts the use of foreign vessels in domestic coastal trade including carriage of good and passengers in Nigerian waters but the revise has been the case since then, leading to complaints from the indigenous ship owners as foreign shipping companies exploit the loopholes to freight Nigerian cargoes.

The cabotage regime aims to restrict the use of foreign vessels in domestic coastal trade; promote development of indigenous tonnage; establish cabotage vessel financing fund; reserve the bulk of coastal trade for vessels built, owned, registered in Nigeria and manned by qualified Nigerian seafarers; stimulate and expose indigenous shipping firms to shipping business in the coasts as a stepping stone to deep sea/international shipping; develop ship building and repair capability; create opportunities for employment; conserve foreign exchange and protect national economy and security among others.

Waiver problems

It is for these reasons, the Cabotage Act permits the minister of transport to grant waivers for matters in the prohibited list, emphasising that in certain prescribed circumstances, foreign vessels may be granted a waiver by the minister of transport in respect of the prohibitions contained in the Act.

For instance, Part III, section 9-11 of the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act, 2003 provides for waiver on the requirements for ownership and manning of Cabotage vessels by Nigerians and also building of such vessels in Nigeria, where capacity is lacking.

Issue

Consequently, vessels not eligible to participate in the Cabotage trade were obtaining waiver to carry Nigerian cargoes.

The vessels include: ships not wholly owned by Nigerians; joint venture owned vessels; chartered vessels other than a bareboat charter; wholly foreign owned vessels; vessels not wholly manned by Nigerians; vessels not built in Nigeria and vessels not registered in Nigeria.

The clause added that foreign vessels must first obtain a license to trade in the coastal and inland waters before registration in the Special Cabotage Register (SCR).

For this reason, waivers are granted on the basis of non-availability and lack of capacity by Nigerians. In granting waivers, priority is also given to vessels and shipping companies owned by Nigerians and foreigners under a joint venture arrangement in Nigeria, thereby making foreign liners to swarm the country for business.

Failure

According to the former President of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Dr. Mkgeorge Onyung, indigenous ship owners were left picking the crumbs where available because of the continued neglect of Nigerian ships by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited on coastal contracts as NNPCL was accused of patronising foreign ships for coastal shipping of petroleum products by awarding contract to a Greek shipping company, UNIBROS Shipping that has 11 foreign-flagged coastal tanker vessels.

However, NNPC shifted the blamed on NIMASA, who gave waivers to foreign ships to lift oil as the continued dominance of the foreign ship owners is facilitated by a waiver provision in the Act.

This waiver provision has been massively exploited by foreigners and their local collaborators to maintain control of the nation’s cabotage trade.

Last line

