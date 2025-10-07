Terminally Ill Ex-AVM Dies Onboard BA Flight

A retired Nigerian Air Vice Marshal has died on board a British Airways flight to Abuja as the crew of the airline battled to save the Anambra State-born military officer’s life.

The plane carrying the man was forced to make an emergency landing at the El Prat Airport, Barcelona, as they struggled to resuscitate the ailing military officer.

The carrier’s Regional Commercial Manager for Nigeria and Ghana, Mrs Tutu Otuyalo, told New Telegraph that the deceased was terminally ill.

Our correspondent learnt that the flight, which departed London’s Heathrow Airport at 11pm on Sunday was scheduled to land in Abuja at 5am yesterday but made an unexpected detour to Barcelona after the incident.

It was, however, gathered that the terminally ill retired AVM was being transported back to Abuja for further medication before his sudden demise.

British Airways has already apologised to traumatized passengers, even as efforts are ongoing to ensure that a new aircraft departs the Barcelona airport at 2pm yesterday. They were expected to land in Abuja at 7pm local time.

According to messages shared with the passengers, the airline apologized for the disruption and assured passengers that the Customer Care team would be available to assist with any questions or concerns.

“Passengers are advised to expect an email with more information and can reach out to the airline’s Live Chat feature for support. British Airways acknowledges the inconvenience and thanks passengers for their patience and understanding,” the airline told the affected passengers in a general message.