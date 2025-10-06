Terminally Ill AVM Dies Onboard BA Flight

A retired Nigerian Air Vice Marshal has died onboard a British Airways flight from London to Abuja, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing in Barcelona, Spain.

The Anambra State-born military officer, who was reportedly terminally ill, was being transported back to Abuja for further medical treatment when he suddenly took ill midair. Crew members made frantic efforts to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.

The British Airways flight had departed London’s Heathrow Airport at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 5, and was scheduled to arrive in Abuja at 5:00 a.m. on Monday. However, following the medical emergency, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Barcelona’s El Prat Airport, where the man was confirmed dead.

British Airways’ Regional Commercial Manager for Nigeria and Ghana, Mrs. Tutu Otuyalo, confirmed the incident to New Telegraph, describing the passenger as terminally ill.

The airline has apologised to passengers for the traumatic experience and subsequent disruption to their travel plans. A replacement aircraft was arranged to continue the journey to Abuja, with departure from Barcelona rescheduled for 2:50 p.m. local time and arrival in Abuja at approximately 5:45 p.m. local time.

In messages shared with affected passengers, British Airways assured that its Customer Care team was available to provide support and answer questions. “We’d like to advise that the replacement aircraft for your flight to Abuja is now on its way. We understand the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience. We look forward to welcoming you on board soon,” the airline stated.