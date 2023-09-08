Terminal Operators Raise Dock Workers’ Wages By 2,000%

Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) has said there has been significant improvement in the wages of dock- workers by 2,000 per cent. The Chairman of STOAN, Princess (Dr.) Vicky Haastrup, that there had been steady increase of the dock workers’ wages since concession in 2006.

She disclosed at the maiden edition of the Nigerian Dock Workers’ Day organised by Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN), saying that prior to the port concession, Dock Workers were earning between N2,000 to N4,000 as monthly pay, but currently the least paid dockworkers earns more than N40,000 monthly.

Also, the chairman assured that the persistent support of terminal operators to the welfare of dockworkers, describing them as unsung heroes vital to port operations. Haastrup, who is also the Executive Vice Chairman, ENL Consortium, commended the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) for ensuring that in the recent years the industry had not been distorted by the stoppage of operations by dockworkers.

She added: “Before the concession, dockworkers were poorly paid. They did not have conditions of service. Indeed they did not have identifiable employers. Their safety, in the course of performing their duties, was not taken to heart. “They were exploited, dehumanised and underpaid.

But all of that has changed, thanks to the bold move of the Federal Government to reform and concession the ports in 2006. “We recognise the importance of our dockworkers. They are professionals and essential workers. They are vital and crucial to port operation. Indeed without dockworkers, we cannot talk of effective port operation. The story of the success of port concession cannot be written without copious men- tion of the role of dockworkers.”