Terminal Operators’ Investments In Port Facilities Hit N1.47trn

Four terminal operators have invested N1.47 trillion ($860 million) in equipment and other port facilities to justify the renewal of port concession agreement being conceived by the Federal Government.

After complaints of delays in renewal of their agreements, it was gathered that the Senate Committee on Privatisation had said that it would address the issues surrounding the delay as findings revealed that West African Container Terminal (WACT), the concessionaire of Onne Port container terminal, had invested $115 million in equipment and facilities.

Also, the concessionaire of Lagos container terminal, APM Terminals, Apapa, has invested $500 million in cranes and other facilities, while Ports and Cargoes Handling Company invested $20 million and Tincan Island Container Terminal (TICT) $225 million in cranes at Tincan Island Port.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, has expressed the committee’s readiness to facilitate a faster renewal of Ports and Cargo’s concession agreement.

He gave the assurance during the visit of the committee to Ports & Cargoes terminal in Lagos, noting that the purpose of the visit was to understand the issues around port terminal operations by the concessionaires and to proffer solutions to identified challenges for the maritime sector to contribute substantially to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Also, Katung promised that the committee would liaise with all relevant government agencies connected with the concession renewal for quicker resolution.

He noted: “The meeting also highlighted broader industry challenges and opportunities such as implementing single-window cargo clearance systems and developing inland ports to ease congestion in Lagos terminals.”

Worried by the delay, the Group Head of Corporate Communications at SIFAX Group, Olumuyiwa Akande, said that the current arrangement allowed for the legal continuation of port operations but lacks long-term clarity.

He noted: “At the expiration of the concession, there has been a six-month renewal that the port operators receive. So, after every six months, there is a renewal. The port operators are legally operating.”

Akande stressed that while port operators continue to operate legally under the short-term renewal measure, the absence of a clear, long-term agreement had created instability and uncertainty within the industry.

It was revealed that the temporary arrangement, which has become a norm for expired concession contracts, led to delays in reviewing the original agreements which had been due for evaluation since 2016.

However, the Deputy Director of Monitoring and Enforcement at the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Sarumi Jelili Adesina, said that despite the delays, port operators had been granted extensions, allowing them to continue operations while awaiting final decisions on the concession terms.

He added that the concession agreements, initially due for review in 2016, had faced significant delays even with the Ministry of Transportation setting up a committee to handle the matter.

Adesina stressed that while the NSC is not involved in the early stages of the review, it was later incorporated into the process, adding that while the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had been reviewing the agreements, the authority opted for a five-year review period instead of the longer-term arrangement proposed by some stakeholders.

He noted that the interim decision made in 2017/2018 had continued to influence the terms of the concession agreements today.

Adesina emphasised that despite these ongoing discussions, there was no clear indication from the government that it is unwilling to extend or revise the current agreements.

He said: “Nothing has suggested that the government is unwilling to extend or review the agreements. The process is still ongoing, though the future remains uncertain.”

Recalled that the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE).has said that port operators paid N5.6 billion as commencement fees; N196.4 billion as lease fees; N61.4 billion as throughput fees, while N66.6 billion was spent on infrastructure, noting that they invested N139.9 billion on cargo handling equipment and paid N67.7 billion as tax to the government.

