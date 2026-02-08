Terminal Operators Charges’ Hike Sparks Fresh Crisis At Nigerian Seaports

Nigeria’s seaports are again at the centre of a high-stakes confrontation as terminal operators and shipping companies push through fresh increases in port-related charges, triggering outrage among importers, exporters and freight forwarders who warn the hikes could cripple trade, fuel inflation and further weaken the country’s competitiveness in West Africa.

The proposed and already implemented increases come at a time when Nigeria’s port costs are estimated to be 40–55 per cent higher than those of regional peers such as Ghana, Togo and Benin. Industry players say the moves directly contradict the Federal Government’s stated goal of reducing port and logistics costs by at least 25 per cent to improve trade efficiency and attract investment.

At the heart of the dispute are recent adjustments by shipping lines and terminal operators, including the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), which raised its import documentation fee for a 20-foot container from about N45,000 to N58,500, while charges for a 40-foot container rose from N72,000 to N93,600.

Port additional charges were also increased sharply, from N50,000 to N80,000 for 20-foot containers and N100,000 to N160,000 for 40-foot containers, effective January 2026. These hikes are layered on top of earlier increases.

In 2025, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) implemented a 15 per cent across-the board tariff increase, the first in decades, while terminal operators and shipping lines have carried out several incremental reviews since 2021.

Port users estimate that, taken together, clearing costs at Nigerian ports have risen by 400–500 per cent in the last five years, driven by repeated tariff reviews, exchange rate pressures and rising ancillary charges. Importers also complain of “hidden costs,” including delay-related expenses that can add N300,000 or more per container.

The reaction from stakeholders has been swift and coordinated. Associations representing customs agents, freight forwarders and shippers including the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), the African Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) and the Nigerian Shippers’ Association of Nigeria (NSAN) have condemned the increases as unilateral and anti-trade.

In Lagos, protests escalated in recent weeks, with aggrieved port users temporarily shutting down offices of shipping companies, including MSC’s facility in Apapa. Industry groups have threatened a total shutdown of port operations if the hikes are not suspended and subjected to broad stakeholder consultations.

“These charges are killing businesses,” said a senior freight forwarder at Apapa port. “Most importers are already struggling. Every new increase is transferred directly to consumers and worsens inflation.”

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), the port economic regulator, has stepped in, ordering shipping companies and terminal operators to suspend all tariff reviews and warning against unilateral price adjustments. The Council insists that any review must follow due process, including consultations with port users.