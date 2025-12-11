Terminal Operator Rewards Importers, Exporters At Onne Port

West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), APM Terminals Nigeria has held its maiden Customer Excellence Awards and Dinner Night at Heliconia Park, Port Harcourt, honouring top importers, exporters and other key stakeholders patronising the terminal in Onne Port.

The event drew senior government officials, shipping line executives and industry leaders, who enjoyed an evening dedicated to celebration, networking and strengthening commitments to sustainable, efficient and customer-focused port operations.

Award categories included: Top Importer of the Year 2025, Top Exporter of the Year 2025, Fastest Growing Customer 2025 (Import & Export), Most Consistent Volume Contributor, Rising Star Partner Award, Lifetime Loyalty Award, Legacy Partner Award, Supply Chain Resilience Champion Award, Top WACT CFS Customer 2025, Customer Collaboration Excellence Award, Customer Service Partnership Award, Community Impact Award, and WACT Ambassador Award.

The ceremony recognised customers for their resilience, loyalty and contributions to ease of cargo flow and improved operational efficiency. It also provided a platform to reflect on 2025 achievements and outline priorities for 2026.

WACT Managing Director, Jeethu Jose, expressed gratitude to customers, noting that they had remained committed through various phases of the terminal’s growth.

“Thank you for choosing us, staying with us, and growing with WACT. Every day is a customer appreciation day, but today is special,” he said.

Jose highlighted major milestones made possible through customer collaboration, including expanded digital platforms and e-services that have improved efficiency. He reaffirmed WACT’s commitment to continued investment.

“We have invested USD 115 million in safety, security, technology and overall efficiency. With your support, we will make WACT the dream terminal for all of us,” he added.

CEO of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, also emphasised the central role of customers in the company’s progress.

“At APM Terminals, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. This year, we have seen improvements in safety compliance, greater utilisation of new products and services, and the introduction of new shipping lines at WACT,” he said.

He outlined the firm’s investment drive and future priorities, noting: “Our efforts to drive exports and enhance operational efficiency will continue. We look forward to even stronger collaboration in 2026.”

WACT/APM Terminals Nigeria Commercial Manager, Ismaila Badjie, described the event as a milestone in the company’s relationship with its customers, encouraging them to continue offering valuable feedback.

One of the awardees, Alice Etim, Manager at Ademoke Int’l Agency Ltd/West Mercedonia Nigeria Ltd, expressed appreciation for the recognition, saying it affirms WACT’s reputation among international partners.

Another awardee, Sheyi Bodunde of Hull Blyth Nigeria Ltd, commended WACT for the honour and expressed hope for deeper engagement in 2026.