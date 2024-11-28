Terminal Operator Plans Comprehensive Investment On Infrastructure At Lagos Port

Share

APM Terminals Apapa has said that it would upgrade the infrastructure at the Lagos container terminal through a comprehensive investment.

The management of the company disclosed its intention to the Senate Committee on Privatisation when they visited the terminal to carry out their oversight functions at Lagos Port Complex, Apapa.

After the tour of the facilities, the committee, led by Senator Aminu Tambuwal offered to support the company in tackling obstacles hindering efficient trade facilitation.

Tambuwal noted that the company had made impactful contributions to port modernisation and investment in Nigeria.

He said: “We encourage you to continue enhancing your services while we, in turn, promise to support you in tackling obstacles hindering trade, such as the numerous government agencies involved in inspecting cargo at the port.”

Also, a member of the committee, Senator Sunday Katung commended APM Terminals for consistently paying its taxes and other dues into the coffers of government, saying that he was impressed by the company’s financial records.

The lawmakers were accompanied on the visit by officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

Highlighting the transformative impact of the Federal Government’s 2006 port concession programme, which allowed private terminal operators to take over cargo handling operations at the port, Terminal Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen said that since the concession programme, the terminal had witnessed a significant transformation of the port, including increased efficiency, better equipment, and faster vessel turnaround times.

According to him, the public-private partnership model had been a game-changer for Nigeria’s port system and the Nigerian economy.

The General Manager, Legal and Corporate Affairs of APM Terminals Nigeria, Chinenye Mirian Deinde, highlighted the company’s recent efforts to enhance the terminal’s capacity and support Nigeria’s economic diversification.

She noted that APM Terminals Apapa had recently expanded its yard capacity to accommodate the growing volume of export cargoes, particularly non-oil exports.

Deinde added: “Since we commenced operations in 2006, APM Terminals has made substantial investments in infrastructure, container handling equipment, IT systems, manpower training, and capacity development,

These investments have resulted in significant improvements in port productivity, including zero waiting time for vessels and a doubling of container volumes.

“We are committed to supporting the growth of Nigeria’s economy through strategic investments and efficient service delivery.”

APM Terminals Apapa is the largest container terminal in Nigeria and a key player in the country’s maritime industry. Located in the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, it serves as a critical gateway for international trade and plays a pivotal role in driving Nigeria’s economic growth with its intermodal connectivity options.”

