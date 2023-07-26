Terminal operator insures facilities, equipment to prevent losses

Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, Tin Can Island Port, Lagos has insured all its equipment and facilities. It noted that the decision was to protect the terminal, vessels, workers and importers cargoes from losses. The Group Head, Corporate Communications at SIFAX Group, Muyiwa Akande, who was reacting to the fire from a shore crane that developed a sudden technical fault, noted that the handling equipment was deactivated and fixed. He explained that the vessel at berth at containers, crew on board the vessel and other consignments at the terminal were not affected the fire. According to him, “at about 12:30 pm on Thursday, July 20, 2023, one of the equipment, a shore crane, developed a sudden technical fault and before anything could be done to fix it, it went up in flames, saying that there was a quick response from all stakeholders, which resulted in putting out the fire as soon as possible, even though substantial damage was done to the equipment. “Normalcy was returned to the terminal after containing the fire and our operations resumed. As a company, we are committed to operational excellence in a safe and secure environment for the collective good of all our stakeholders – customers, agents, staff, regulators and the general public.”

