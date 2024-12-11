Terminal Operator Handles 20,856 Trucks For Imports, Exports At Port

""" """

Share

No fewer than 20,856 trucks have been handled for the month of November 2024 by the container terminal operator of Lagos Port Complex, APM Terminals Apapa for import deliveries, empties and export gate-in of containers.

In a statement by the company’s Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, the terminal operator noted that it had handled an impressive 32,945 gate volumes through the 20,856 trucks.

Knudsen explained that this was a new record achieved for gate volumes and truck visits since the inception of its operations in 2006.

He stressed that the achievement was a testament to the success of our recent transformation and optimisation initiatives.

Knudsen explained: “Since 2020, the terminal has been undergoing a total transformation of its infrastructure, operations, equipment, services and manpower development. These changes have enabled the terminal to grow its volumes and expand its capacity.

“It is a testament to our commitment to continually innovate and optimise our services and processes to meet the demand of the market and our customers.”

Commending the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for their unwavering support, Knudsen said that the historic accomplishment would not have been possible without the unwavering support and collaboration of our esteemed partners.

He added: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to these authorities for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with us and playing an integral role in this success.

“Our latest milestone highlights the tangible results of embedding a Lean culture across our operations. By continuously optimising processes, we are creating seamless opportunities for our valued customers while fostering a robust ecosystem for truck and cargo flow.”

Knudsen noted that the terminal remained dedicated to expanding its services and strengthening its commitment to serving the last mile to meet and exceed customer expectations.

He said: “Together, we will continue to push boundaries, set new benchmarks, and transform the logistics landscape in Nigeria. Our goal is to enhance the satisfaction levels of our end users and deliver world-class services consistently.”

In the last few months, the terminal has announced several major changes to its operations and services. This includes expanded barge slots, a new booking app, and enhanced rail services for smoother logistics.

This is in addition to an expanded yard capacity to accommodate a further 2,400 TEUs of export cargo and the creation of extended gate access and dedicated export lanes to reduce turnaround times for export containers.

Share

Please follow and like us: