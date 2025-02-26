Terminal Operator Gets Special Economic Zones Award From NEZA

Share

Nigerian Economic Zone Association (NEZA) has conferred the Special Economic Zones Industry Pacesetter Award on West Africa Container Terminal (WACT)-APM Terminals Nigeria.

The award was presented to WACT-APM Terminals by the Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Olufemi Ogunyemi at the 3rd Special Economic Zones Annual Meeting held in Lagos.

The award was received on behalf of the company by the Chief Finance Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Courage Obadagbonyi and Head of Government and Public Relations, Innocent Ogbuji WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria.

The recognition underscores the company’s pivotal role in enhancing port logistics, trade facilitation and supply chain efficiency within Nigeria’s special economic zones and beyond as the company reaffirmed its commitment to driving trade growth at the port and ensuring that the benefits of economic zones are effectively leveraged for national economic progress.

Obadagbonyi reiterated the company’s dedication to investing in Nigeria’s economy and supporting government efforts to diversify the nation’s revenue base through the promotion of non-oil exports.

He noted: “Our commitment to Nigeria remains steadfast. We will continue investing in infrastructure, technology, and capacity-building to strengthen the country’s trade ecosystem. By supporting non-oil exports, we aim to contribute significantly to economic diversification and increased foreign exchange earnings for the nation.”

The event, themed: “Fostering Strategic Synergies for Enhanced Special Economic Zones Operations and Sustainable Economic Growth,” brought together industry leaders and experts to explore strategies for optimizing special economic zones and fostering sustainable economic development.

As Nigeria’s first greenfield container terminal developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, WACT-APM Terminals operates within the Oil and Gas Free Zone at Onne Port, Rivers State.

Over the years, it has evolved into the most efficient gateway for markets outside Lagos, serving as a critical trade hub for Eastern Nigeria and beyond.

