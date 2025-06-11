Terminal Operator Equips 1,800 Women In Various Business Schemes

Share

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria has trained about 1,800 old and young women in various businesses in Rivers State.

The company said over 500 women had benefited in its business development schemes, while more than 1,300 old and young women in the state in the production of sanitary pads, scholarship awards, infrastructure development among others.

Also, the company explained that it recently awarded scholarship to 49 students in Onne and Ogu communities, noting that two of the its employees children benefited from the scheme.

Drawn from various universities and polytechnics across Nigeria, this latest batch brings the total number of scholarship beneficiaries to 146.

Also, it was learnt that company donated a 10 KVA solar power to the state’s Primary Health Care Centre in Onne and Ogu.

The Chief Executive officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, congratulated the scholars for being selected amongst many candidates for the scholarship scheme, noting that the engagement within the communities has been restrategised under three pillars of transparency, visibility and inclusion to ensure that the communities within the company’s area of operation succeed alongside the company.

He explained: “This scholarship scheme is an example of our commitment to improve and promote education in both the Onne and Ogu communities.

“This is the main reason we collectively highlighted this scholarship scheme in the Community Needs Assessment, which was jointly prepared by WACT and the communities, as a great way of improving the youths and reducing the burdens on their parents.”

Klinke said that having worked many years in Nigeria, he has observed how funding limitations have changed the direction of many youths, and that is the reason for the scholarship programme.

Also, the Managing Director, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, Jeethu Jose, described the scholarship scheme as an investment in the future of students, which aims to empower and ensure they shine as leaders and contributors to their families, the communities, Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

