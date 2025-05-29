Terminal Operator Blames Shipping Lines Over Uncleared Empty Containers

Share

APM Terminals Apapa has raised concerns about the growing inventory of empty containers held by shipping lines at its concessioned terminal in Lagos Port.

The company’s Manager, Steen Knudsen, explained in a statement that a sharp and sustained surge in import cargo volumes in recent weeks has forced shipping lines to prioritise the discharge of incoming laden containers over the evacuation of empties.

Knudsen assured stakeholders of APM Terminals Apapa’s continued professionalism, service efficiency, and close collaboration with relevant parties to resolve the issue promptly.

The company noted there have been insinuations that APM Terminals Apapa was not receiving empty containers, which allegedly contributed to yard congestion.

However, Knudsen clarified that managing empty container evacuation into the terminal and their subsequent shipment onto vessels is the exclusive responsibility of the shipping lines, who own and control all containers.

He added that this operational shift has led to a growing inventory of empty containers within the terminal, significantly limiting yard space.

“As a result of this accumulation, APM Terminals Apapa has had to temporarily restrict the reception of additional empty containers until the existing stock is cleared by the shipping lines,” he said.

Knudsen acknowledged the impact this may have on truck operators, consignees, and landside logistics, and said the company is actively engaging shipping lines and relevant government authorities to expedite vessel evacuation of empty containers.

“Shipping lines play a key role in ensuring containers are loaded out as empties once they are returned. Unfortunately, the high volume of imports is tipping that balance. We are committed to doing everything within our operational capacity to support the clearing of this backlog,” the statement added.

He emphasised that this situation is not due to any failure in terminal operations, but rather a systemic issue caused by an imbalance in container traffic.

APM Terminals Apapa appealed to landside customers, truck operators, and other stakeholders to bear with the temporary restrictions and delays in receiving empties, assuring them that every effort is being made to normalise the situation.

“APM Terminals Apapa remains steadfast in its commitment to professionalism, efficient service delivery, and partnership with stakeholders to ensure the Nigerian supply chain keeps moving,” Knudsen concluded.

