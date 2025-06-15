Terminal Operator Berths Largest General Cargo Vessel At Tin Can Port

Share

Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited (PCHSL), a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has achieved a major milestone with the berthing of IPSARION, the largest general cargo vessel ever handled at its terminal at Tin Can Island Port, Lagos.

The Malta-flagged bulk carrier arrived with a diverse range of cargo including construction equipment, steel rods, vehicles, chemicals, power generation machinery, and other industrial goods.

According to the Group Head of Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande, IPSARION measures 199.99 meters in length overall with a gross tonnage of 36,560. The vessel was built by Tsuneishi Heavy Industries in Cebu, Philippines, and is managed by Helikon Shipping Enterprises Ltd, while Yake Bulk Limited is the operator.

Managing Director of PCHSL, Mr. John Jenkins, described the vessel’s arrival as a strategic development reflecting the company’s readiness to expand its terminal operations beyond container traffic.

“For a long time, our terminal primarily serviced container vessels. However, we recently made a strategic business decision to diversify and welcome general cargo vessels. Though not entirely new to us, we are reactivating this line of business with the expertise, equipment, and capacity needed to exceed expectations,” Jenkins stated.

He expressed excitement over the arrival of IPSARION, noting that unloading operations are currently ongoing.

“Handling a vessel of this magnitude underscores our capability to manage high-volume cargo operations. It also validates the significant investments SIFAX Group has made in port infrastructure and human capital development over the years,” he added.

The company said the successful handling of the vessel further strengthens SIFAX Group’s position as a key player in Nigeria’s maritime industry and underlines its contribution to national economic growth through efficient port operations.

