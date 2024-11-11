Terminal Operator Advocates Safe Environment For Management, Employees

Share

In commemoration of the 2024 Global Safety Day (GSD), APM Terminals Apapa has emphasised unwavering commitment to workplace safety among the employees, management and stakeholders.

At this year’s global safety day with the theme: “Learning is easy if we are curious,” the terminal operator explained how leveraging insights from past incidents and near-misses drives could improve safety practices.

In his message, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Keith Svendsen, noted that the company’s commitment to a safe work environment transcends policies, saying that it was a value that guides every action, every single day to ensure that employees feel valued and protected.

Also, the Terminal Manager of the company, Steen Knudsen explained that knowledge empowers people to solve problems, hone skills and reduce workplace risks.

The event celebrated the next generation’s role in safety awareness, with children of employees participating in a safety slogan competition, emphasising the value of nurturing safety consciousness from an early age.

Knudsen awarded prizes to winners, encouraging employees to adopt a childlike curiosity.

He explained: “Let’s be like these children — eager to learn and understand. Safety is not only about us; it’s about those waiting for us at home.”

The company’s Training Manager, Chima Anyanwu stressed the need for a culture of openness to learning, noting that curiosity drives technological advancement and innovation and ultimately enhances safety.

Also, the Health, Safety and Environment Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Felix Ugwuagbo said: “Safety is not just the job of HSE teams — each person can make a difference. Start with curiosity; be inquisitive about how tasks are done and explore if there’s a safer way.

Ask questions; don’t hesitate to raise concerns or seek clarity on safety measures. Seek improvement; always look for ways to enhance safety, no matter how small the change may seem. Cultivate a proactive mindset; being curious and engaged is key to creating a safer work environment for everyone.”

The General Manager, Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Engr. Abdul Ibrahim Sani praised the terminal operator for its safety leadership.

According to him, the company’s commitment to safety was clear in today’s celebration, calling the terminal a model for others across the country.

In addition, the Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, Adebowale Ibrahim, described APM Terminals as one of Nigeria’s safest, best-organised terminals, setting the standard for others.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony, recognising employees who exemplify a commitment to safety.

