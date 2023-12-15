Teriba to FG: Target Assets, Abandoned Projects to Finance 2024 Budget

As lawmakers consider the 2024 Appropriation Bill for passage, renowned economist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Economic Associates, Prof. Ayo Teriba, has stressed the need for the government to move beyond multiple taxes and borrowing to finance the N27.5 trillion ($33.4 billion) budget, which is the biggest in the country’s history. In particular, Teriba advocated that the time was right for government to target assets, including sales of its abandoned government owned enterprises, focusing on real estate properties and exploring abandoned infrastructure, as a leeway to successfully finance the 2024 budget.

Teriba, who spoke when the Senate held retreat with stakeholders on the 2024 proposed Appropriation Bill in Abuja, said that it was time to eliminate multiple taxation and borrowing as ways to finance the country’s budget. He said this was the reason the country’s budgets have been under performing, since most revenue realised are being channeled to debt servicing payments. According to him, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians, as part of its Renewed Hope Agenda, that his government won’t venture into compulsory loans from the international donors to run the country’s budget.

He advised the government to focus on the country’s assets that are under performing, abandoned government’s owned enterprises, projects and equities to get revenue to finance the budget. Prof. Teriba said: “Which assets are we talking about? I mentioned about the government’s owned enterprises that are underperforming as yard- stick for most generating revenue by selling them, making capital projects spending, even paying salaries. “But what are we proposing that we want to do to these government’s owned enterprises, we should be explicit about it. Kenya is proposing to take 35 per cent government’s owned enterprises to the markets to generate some liquidity from the assets value.

What are we doing? We should be explicit about it.” The economist added: “Apart from government’s owned enterprises, assets also include real estate. There is no state that does not have one choice real estate that they owned. But if you check, most of them are lying there idle. It is time to look at the potential value of real estate and the value we are getting from the current use. Everybody has something, an asset that can be called upon that can be used to attract investments and turn around our liquidity factor.

“Just let’s be specific, as in this is what we are going to offer domestic direct investment, this is what we are going to offer foreign direct investment, this is what we are going to do on PPP, this is what we are going to issue Diaspora fund to source such a basic things is the minimum that am asking for and am not asking for too much in this 2024 budget. “I believe that the sense of direction of the government has provided for this. And am saying that if we miss the 2024 budget train, we will not do anything about these things until 2025.” According to him, “I remember last year, when 2023 budget was announced, the narrative coming out of it was how do we get out of the N44 trillion debt. “So, we spent the budget talking about what we owed.

Within months of passing the budget, our debt derisk factor was downgraded. “Several months, we launched MOFI and we got told that MOFI had captured N18 trillion in asset. “So we talked about what we owed in the 2023 budget. But not what we owned. “What am saying is that don’t spend this year’s budget talking about what we owed (debt). “Everybody knew that we inherit- ed N89 trillion and very little we can do about it and that is the reason we spent heavily on debt servicing and that is what we inherited. But let’s focus on revenue, deficit and what we own and how we can leverage what we own to solve the problems that confronte us.

Recall that a report also emerged during the week from the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) of government’s intention to dispose of 40 per cent of its assets to fund the Accordinh to the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr Alex Okoh, the Federal Government will offload its 40 per cent portion in Eleme Petrochemicals Company Limited (EPCL) in 2024. He said the plan was being considered to raise money for the Federal Government to part finance the 2024 budget through a public offer for sale of five public enterprises and electricity distribution companies (Discos) in 2024.

He said BPE had also concluded plans to offload 40 per cent remainder of the Federal Government’s portion in Nigeria Re-Insurance; NICON Insurance; distribution companies and Nigeria Machine Tools in Osogbo to Nigerians via public offerings (IPO) at the capital market. BPE had sold 60 per cent of equity in the five enterprises to core investors, leaving the government with a 40 per cent balance. Okoh also said the privatisation programme of the Federal Government recorded significant mileage in the past six months from both foreign and local investors.

He said: “The reception of the ideology of privatisation is making more sense and gaining more grounds under the current administration than the previous one.