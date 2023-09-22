Ter Stegen Sees More Opportunity As Nagelsmann Becomes German Coach

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has long been touted as one of Germany’s finest goalkeeping talents, ever since he made a breakthrough at Borussia Monchengladbach.

But a decade on, the current Barcelona ‘keeper is still yet to establish himself as a first-choice option for his country.

He has continued to be looked at merely as an alternative for Manuel Neuer, arguably the best goalkeeper of this generation.

However, recent developments do appear to favour the Barcelona superstar, namely the appointment of Julian Nagelsmann.

The former Bayern Munich boss has been named as the replacement for Hansi Flick in the German national team.

Nagelsmann’s appointment is expected to benefit Ter Stegen, as the young tactician looks at the Barcelona superstar quite favourably.

The report suggests ter Stegen, who has replaced the injured Neuer for a year now, is likely to continue as Germany’s man in between the sticks.

During his time as Bayern head coach, Nagelsmann did not have the best of relationships with Neuer, as he notably fired Toni Tapalvic, one of Neuer’s greatest supporters.

Other than this strained relationship, Nagelsmann would have taken note of ter Stegen’s extraordinary performances for Barcelona in recent times.

Last season, the German was one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, as he helped Barça seal the league title.

He is expected to play a key role this season as well, as the team looks to do well in both domestic and European competitions.

So when Germany face the United States and Mexico in the month of October, there is a very good chance ter Stegen may continue as the goalkeeper, irrespective of Neuer’s fitness