Tenure system in civil service’ll create vacancies, growth, promotion –Union

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has said a tenure system for the position of directors would help in creating the much needed vacancies, growth and opportunities in the civil service.

ASCSN National President, Comrade Tommy Etim Okon, who spoke to newsmen over the weekend, called for the immediate implementation of a circular issued by the Head of Service (HoS) on the revised tenure system which was abolished by President Muhammadu Buhari but restored just before he left office.

According to him, the absence of the tenure system was breeding an opportunity for some directors to hold onto their positions for as long as 20 years with some unwilling to vacate office, thus causing stagnation in civil service especially in the directorate cadre.

Okon, who noted that the Association has thrown its weight behind the restoration of the tenure system, explained that contrary to information in some quarters, the HoS was not behind the reversal of the abolished tenure system, but former President Buhari had given approval for its reversal in response to protest letters by unions demanding a return of the system.

He said: “Recently, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Esan released the revised public service rule and on the issue of the tenure restoration system which makes a director to have four years first tenure, and then second term, a maximum of eight years all together.

“I am talking about directors in public service. This is line with the newly revised public service. A circular was recently issued for compliance and it generated a lot of heat and false information which has to be corrected. The fact remains that it was not the Head of Service that came up with the idea.

“Everybody cannot be a Permanent Secretary. But definitely it is expected that when you rise in your career as a director, you have gotten to the top and have that fulfilment in your career. So where we now have stagnation from assistant director, deputy director is because of the over bloatedness in the directorate cadre.”