Tensions Over Treatment Of Bandit Leader At Sokoto Hospital

Sokoto State residents have been thrown into panic over the allegations that bandit leader Dogo Gide reportedly shot by the military was admitted to a private hospital in the Sokoto metropolis where he allegedly died of bullet wounds. A report claimed that Gide was shot during a gunfight with troops in Madada forest in the Maru Local Government Area on March 12.

He was allegedly smuggled into the hospital where he reportedly died. Reports claimed that Gide was taken to the hospital by a security official said to have been taken into custody. Residents who spoke to our correspondent asked the government to launch a thorough investigation into the incident. All efforts by our correspondent to reach the police and other law enforcement agencies to comment on the issue were unsuccessful.