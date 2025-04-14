Share

Tensions have reportedly reached boiling point as Real Madrid faced a must-win UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal.

New Telegraph gathered that the star midfielder, Jude Bellingham and German defender, Antonio Rudiger, were involved in a heated bust-up.

Sources close to the Spanish giants confirmed that both players had to be physically separated following a clash during a training session at Valdebebas.

The incident is said to have stemmed from a strong tackle by Rudiger during a small-sided game, which left Bellingham visibly enraged and forced the session to be momentarily halted.

The timing of the scuffle could not have come at a more delicate moment for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who are still reeling from a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie last week.

READ ALSO:

Real Madrid is now in desperate need of a classic European comeback when the two sides meet again, with a potential semi-final clash against either Aston Villa or Paris Saint-Germain hanging in the balance.

The confrontation was intense enough to warrant intervention from both teammates and coaching staff, underscoring the rising pressure in the Madrid camp as the business end of the season approaches.

The bust-up occurred shortly before the team was scheduled to travel for a crucial LaLiga fixture against Deportivo Alaves, where Ancelotti’s men are also locked in a tight race for the Spanish title.

While the club has yet to issue any official statement regarding the incident, both Bellingham and Rudiger are expected to feature in Real Madrid’s upcoming fixtures, as the Spanish giants aim to salvage their European campaign and maintain domestic dominance.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

