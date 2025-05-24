Tension, Triumphs, Tussles: Inside Apc’s Just-concluded Local Council Primaries In Lagos

Share

The just-concluded Local Council Election Primary of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has left in its wake a mixture of celebration, discontent, and political intrigue, painting a vivid portrait of grassroots democracy in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Held across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Lagos, the primaries were meant to select chairmanship and councillorship candidates to represent the party in the forthcoming local government elections. However, the process was anything but smooth in many areas.

A Contest of Interests

The APC primaries saw a record number of aspirants vying for party tickets, especially in high-stakes councils like Ikeja, Surulere, Agege, Alimosho, and Eti-Osa. From political newcomers seeking a breakthrough to veterans fighting to retain relevance, the primaries underscored the intense competition within Lagos APC.

In Agege, for instance, the exercise was marred by allegations of manipulation and imposition.

Hon. Bukola Sofidiya, a prominent chairmanship aspirant, openly accused the leadership of sidelining credible candidates in favour of loyalists. “We will not allow the imposition of candidates in Agege and Orile Agege,” he declared, alleging that Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, interfered with the process.

Some demonstrators specifically pointed fingers at top political figures, alleging that the process was stage-managed to favour their loyalists.

Sofidiya stated in an interview with the Saturday Telegraph that the guidelines from the party at the state level were very clear about how the primary would run.

“They said that they wanted all the local governments to come out with consensus candidates so that there won’t be any rancour or any issue.

“They wanted the leaders of the party to sit down and come out with consensus candidates and in a situation where they could not come up with consensus candidates, then the party would organise primary election for the local governments at the state party secretariat.

“In our own case, the party leaders ought to sit down and see if we could have consensus candidates. Our leaders such as Dr. Kayode Opeifa, Dr Babatunde Adejare, Dr.Oluyinka Ogundimu, who was a member of the state assembly for three terms and Speaker Mudashiru Obasa ought to sit down and agree on the candidates.

“But Speaker Obasa never gave them that opportunity. Instead of doing that, he took it upon it himself to organise the delegates and they are the people that he put into the party’s executive committee in Agege LG and Orile Agege LCDA,” he said.

Allegations of Imposition and Disruption

Reports from several LGAs indicated that some party members were denied access to nomination forms or were not duly informed about the screening and voting processes. In places like Kosofe, Mushin, and Ojo, the process was reportedly disrupted by thugs, leading to the postponement or cancellation of some sessions.

A handful of aspirants across the state have petitioned the party leadership, demanding transparency, while others threatened to seek legal redress if their grievances are not addressed. Party insiders revealed that internal reconciliation mechanisms are already in motion to manage the fallout.

Winners, Losers and Party Unity

Despite the challenges, a number of emerging grassroots leaders secured victories at the polls. In places like Badagry, Ikorodu, and Epe, party faithful hailed the primary as “fair and credible,” commending the APC electoral committee for conducting orderly proceedings.

Voices from the Grassroots

“This is not democracy,” lamented Adebola Fashina, a councillorship aspirant from Surulere. “We bought forms, we campaigned, and we mobilised. Then we were told to step down without any primaries being held. This is injustice.”

Another protester, who identified himself as a party agent in Ikorodu, claimed that election results were already prepared before the actual primaries. “We saw results being read out when the people hadn’t even voted,” he alleged.

Party Leaders Speak

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, Seye Oladejo, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Lagos State, said that the party conducted a credible local government primary election on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

He dismissed allegations of imposition of candidates by the party leaders, explaining that the primaries were conducted using the indirect election method and that results were announced transparently.

“We conducted primary elections into 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs and 377 councillorship positions. We had pockets of protests in less than 10% of that, you will agree with me that it is a pass mark if it were to be an examination.

“Also, you will agree with me that people will want to express their grievances in a democracy, when they are discontented and dissatisfied.

“What you are seeing has been the secret of the success of our party in this dispensation because people know when you pick the ticket of the APC the chances are high that you would be successful in the election.

“You can see why these positions are being keenly contested. It is just a reflection of the belief of the people and the confidence of the people of Lagos State in our party.

“So there is nothing strange about that in a democracy. It’s in line with the democratic principles all over the world for people to protest when they are not happy. We just want them to channel their protests and their grievances to the appropriate committee set up for this and all will be well.

“We also want to commend the people who are protesting for their peaceful conduct so far. We believe that we will continue to witness this kind of peace and we will continue to respect the rights of the people to live in and thrive in a peaceful state,” he said.

He stressed that there was no question of imposition in the party, “because once you sign to be a member of a political party, you are duty bound to abide by the rules, guidelines and the constitution of the party.”

“When the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) published their guidelines for the election, we also published our own and it behoves on any member that is interested in any of the offices to abide by the guidelines,” he stated.

On his part, the Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, acknowledged the hitches in some areas, but urged all aspirants to remain loyal to the party. “In every contest, there will be winners and losers. What’s important is that we unite as a party to win the main election,” he said in a press briefing.

Responding to the wave of protests, Pastor Ojelabi, appealed for calm and reassured members that the party’s appeals and reconciliation committee would address all grievances. “We understand the concerns raised and we are committed to justice and fairness. Our goal is to emerge united and stronger ahead of the general council elections,” he said.

Ojelabi also warned party members against taking laws into their own hands, urging aggrieved aspirants to channel their complaints through the appropriate party structures.

Implications Ahead of Main Election

With the primaries now concluded, attention shifts to the local government elections scheduled to be conducted by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC). Observers believe the APC still enjoys a significant advantage due to its entrenched structure in the state. However, growing internal dissent may pose a risk if not carefully managed.

The outcome of the primaries also highlights the continuing debate over internal democracy within Nigerian political parties. While the APC in Lagos has long touted its strength at the grassroots level, the recent primaries have exposed deep-seated factionalisation and the need for more transparent and inclusive processes.

As the party prepares for the general local government elections, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how well the APC can consolidate, reconcile aggrieved members, and rally its base across the state.

Next Steps: Reconciliation or Further Division?

Political observers say the APC risks internal division if the crisis is not swiftly and fairly resolved. With the official list of candidates expected to be submitted to LASIEC in the coming weeks, tensions remain high.

While some see the protests as a sign of political maturity and demand for internal democracy, others worry that continued suppression of voices within the party could lead to defections and a weakened performance in the upcoming elections.

As Lagos continues to play a central role in Nigeria’s political landscape, how the APC navigates this turbulent period will be a key test of its democratic credentials and organisational strength at the grassroots level.

Sidebar: Key Highlights from the APC Lagos Primaries

Over 2,000 aspirants participated across 57 councils.

At least 15 LGAs reported incidents of violence or irregularities.

