Tension Simmers In Napoli as Club Clears Air on Video ‘Mocking’ Osimhen

The dark clouds are giving way to calm in Napoli as the Italian Serie A champions Napoli released a statement on the viral video of Victor Osimhen that was posted on the club’s TikTok account The last few days have been difficult for the player and the club after the striker was involved in an outburst with his boss after the coach substituted him in their goalless draw at Bologna.

Osimhen missed a penalty in the game, and the tension between him and the club became more serious when the social media team posted a video on their TikTok page mocking the player. The former Lille striker demanded that the video be pulled down, but the social media team declined. In a moment of anger, Osimhen deleted all the pictures related to the club on his social media account.

He did this shortly after his agent threatened to sue the club for the incident. Napoli have now released a statement on the issue shortly after the club’s President Aurelio de Laurentiis held a meeting with the outfit’s social media team “Calcio Napoli, wishing to avoid any exploitation of the issue, point out that we never wanted to offend or mock Victor Osimhen, who is a treasure of this club,” the club wrote.

“As proof of that, during the summer training retreat, the Club firmly rebuffed every offer that was received for the striker’s transfer abroad”. “Social media, in particular, TikTok, has always used an expressive form of language w i t h light heart and creativity, without wanting to, as in the case with Osimhen as the protagonist, have any intention of insult or derision”.

“In any case, if Victor perceived any offence towards him, this was not what the club intended”. The player also appears to have mended fences with coach Rudi Garci as the manager praised the professionalism and commitment of the Super Eagles forward following a 4-1 win against Udinese on Wednesday. “In the past two days, there was some trouble due to some clumsy actions.

Neither the TikTok user who posted a video of Victor nor Victor, who took down his photographs from social media, intended to cause harm. These were impulsive reactions and can be understood. “It is his social media account; he can do what he wants with it. All I can say is that he loves this jersey and will give everything for Napoli this season as well,” he told DAZN.