Tension Over Fate Of Kidnaped Anambra Lawmaker, Anglican Bishop

Share

…abductors yet to establish contacts

There is growing tension over the fate of Justice Azuka, lawmaker representing Onitsha North 2 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, who was allegedly kidnapped by gunmen on the eve of Christmas.

There is also similar apprehension over the fate of the former Anglican Bishop of Province of the Niger, Rt. Rev Godwin Okara who was kidnaped on December 6, 2024 and has not been seen till date.

Meanwhile, the Anglican Community in Anambra State has been offering fervent prayers for the release of the Bishop who was last seen while on his way to Umuchu Community in Aguata Local government area of the state.

Recall that Azuka was abducted by gunmen on his way back home at Ugwunagbampa in Onitsha Inland Town that evening and since then his adductors are yet to make any contacts.

At his home none of his relatives offered to speak to this reporter for fear of deepening the already precarious situation, while expressing hopes that the kidnappers would put a call across to them.

“The police said that they are still on top of the situation, promising us that they would surely find out where he is being kept and that is all that one can say for now,” a neighbor said.

Similarly, the growing apprehension has jolted members of the state House of Assembly who have been praying fervently for the release of their colleague, but none of them offered to speak with this reporter.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Somtochukwu Udeze, could not be reached as at the time of this report as several calls put across to him could not connect.

One of the lawmakers expressed optimism that the security operatives would certainly do the needful and also bring the abductors to book, praying for the safe release of his colleague.

When contacted, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Toch – ikwu Ikenga, said, “Following an intense ongoing operation, Police Operatives attached to the Inland Town Divison have recovered the vehicle of Mr Justice Azuka, State House of Assembly member representing Onitsha North Constituency, who was kidnapped on 24/12/2024 by 9:20pm, while returning home at Ugwunapampa road, Onitsha by yet unidentified persons.

“The separate rescue team sighted the abandoned vehicle at Upper Iweka Road. “Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has charged the deployed rescue team to intensify efforts for the possible rescue of the Honourable member. “Further development shall be communicated, please,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: